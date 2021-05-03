Greyhound bus station moves to new location in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Greyhound bus station has a new home as of Friday.

Buses are now departing from west Springfield at Arna’s Food Mart in the 4900 block of West Chestnut Expressway.

The move will provide quicker access to I-44 for bus drivers. The company says, by moving operations to the convenience store, passengers will also have better access to hot food and snacks while they wait to board the bus. The new site also has a designated waiting area.

Greyhound had been operating in the 2400 block of East Kearney Street.

For more information on Greyhound’s fare, schedule and tickets, call 1-800-231-2222, visit Greyhound.com or use Greyhound’s mobile app.

