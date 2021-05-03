Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials say human remains were found in two of the three bears euthanized after they were suspected of attacking and killing a woman near Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday.

Necropsy results find human remains in the stomachs of two bears caught near woman’s body in Durango.



Full release: https://t.co/FtxwcPVYGR pic.twitter.com/k2AVJ0IZj4 — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) May 3, 2021

Authorities suspected a rare bear attack because of the mauling of her body along with bear scat and hair found at the scene.

A 10-year-old female black bear and two yearling cubs found nearby were killed because of their suspected involvement and because they were believed to likely attack again.

Initial examinations of their bodies showed they were healthy but more tests are being conducted.

Whenever an animal is euthanized, we receive many questions about why that action was necessary. Our responsibilities to the natural resources of the state are many, but we have no more important duty than to manage these resources in a manner that keeps people safe. https://t.co/r8Ij36ymSt — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.