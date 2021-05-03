Advertisement

Jenner says transgender girls in women’s sports is ‘unfair’

In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school.

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that it’s “a question of fairness.”

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said Saturday during a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot.

It was Jenner’s first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment. There’s been a vehement outcry from supporters of transgender rights.

Jenner, a Republican, supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election but later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people.

Many transgender-rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Cardinals ‘extremely disappointed’ over parking prices at two sites for upcoming season
Warm and humid Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid Monday ahead of late night severe storms
Jamie Peppel.
UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. Police Dept. locate man missing for several days
Calieb Craft.
CoxHealth nursing assistant fired, charged with sexual assault of patient
U.S. News & World Report’s “Best High Schools” report
Top Missouri high schools ranked in national report

Latest News

A Navy rescue swimmer and another Navy serviceman risked their own lives to save as many people...
Witnesses jump into action after boat overturns in San Diego
Wildlife officials found a female black bear with two cubs near the area where the woman was...
Woman, 39, killed in black bear attack in Colorado
Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas...
Busch celebrates birthday with win at Kansas Speedway
The city of Springfield Launched the Springfield Yields campaign earlier this year. It aims to...
Springfield launches campaign to take a closer look at pedestrian safety