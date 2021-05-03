Joel E. Barber school bus crashes with logging truck in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders in the Joel E. Barber School District say students are safe after a crash involving a bus and a logging truck.

The crash happened on Normandy Drive Monday after school.

School leaders say the crash did minor damage to the bus. Crews transferred the students to another bus.

