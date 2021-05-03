Mercy accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - With a steady supply of Pfizer vaccine, Mercy is offering walk-in vaccinations in Springfield, with additional appointments available around the Ozarks.

The vaccine clinic location at 4520 S. National Ave. in Springfield will take walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can also save your spot at that location – and others throughout the Ozarks – by going online to www.mercy.net/MOVaccine. If locations outside Springfield temporarily run low on vaccine, they will come off the website until they receive more supply. Just keep checking if you don’t see a site near you.

Please bring valid identification to your appointment. Vaccines are approved for those ages 16 and up, but patients younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at their appointment. You’ll schedule a time for your second dose of the vaccine when you get your first.

Numbers of COVID-19-positive patients requiring hospital level care have crept up a bit in the last couple of weeks. Doctors urge patients to get vaccinated to stay ahead of virus variants. Doctors say getting your vaccine means the virus can’t use you as a means to mutate.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that even if they don’t think they’re at high risk, this is something we can all do to protect our entire community,” said Dr. Will Sistrunk, head of infectious disease for Mercy. “The side effects are generally minimal, and they mean the vaccine is working to boost your immune system.”

Missouri’s online vaccine navigator does not include Mercy appointments, so walking in to the Springfield clinic or going online to www.mercy.net/MOVaccine is the best way to get your vaccine through Mercy. You can also call 417-820-4520.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.