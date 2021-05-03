Missouri Gov. Parson welcomes new manufacturing plant in Dallas County

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County is set to get a big economic boost from a new manufacturing facility.

The Durham Company broke ground Monday on 45,000 square foot buildings. It is located along State Highway 73 in Buffalo.

The business makes equipment for electric utilities. The Durham Company representatives say the project will bring more than 50 new jobs to Buffalo.

Governor Parson says small communities have a lot to offer businesses.

“It’s a very competitive market right now so if you’re a small town you’ve got to hustle,” said Gov. Parson. “You’ve got to hustle to get these businesses to come to your neighborhoods and to be able to make a difference for the future. I want our kids and grand kids in this state to be able to stay in this state and get an education and build up our workforce.”

The Durham Company is headquartered in Lebanon.

