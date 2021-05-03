Nixa Police Department reminds residents of golf cart safety laws

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - In Nixa, golf carts can be driven on city streets where the speed limit is less than 25 miles-per-hour, but police are concerned that both adults and kids are driving dangerously.

”The main danger that we are concerned about is a collision with a real vehicle. The weight difference is vastly apart so that’s not going to be the same crash as a vehicle versus another vehicle. The bigger vehicle is going to win that collision and we’re going to have a small child or someone else hurt or thrown from the vehicle.” said Lieutenant Jason Fleetwood with the Nixa Police Department.

To prevent something like that from happening, Nixa officers are reminding golf cart drivers of the traffic laws they must follow, just like drivers of cars and trucks.

”The vehicle needs to be safe. It needs to have seatbelts,” said Fleetwood. “It has to have insurance that is specific to that vehicle with that serial number.”

Operators must also have a valid driver’s license in the state of Missouri. Other vehicles, like 4-wheelers and dirt bikes, are not allowed on the road.

”The thing about golf carts is our city council has made an exception to allow those on our roadways” said Fleetwood.

Those who don’t follow the rules could get a ticket.

”Our main approach is going to be education first. We are going to provide warnings and make our drivers aware. Our officers will carry copies of the golf cart requirements so they can hand those out to the drivers and let them know so they have a chance to comply with operating that vehicle again.” said Fleetwood.

If you own a golf cart and are wanting to drive it around the neighborhood, you must register the vehicle with the city. Then they will give you a sticker to place on the back of the cart.

