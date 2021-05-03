Police investigating crash between motorcyclist, City Utilities bus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a Springfield City Utilities bus.

The crash happened around the 5 p.m. near Boonville and Division.

Investigators say the bus was traveling north on Boonville when it collided with the motorcycle traveling along Division. Police say nobody on board the bus suffered any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.