Police investigating crash between motorcyclist, City Utilities bus in Springfield

The crash happened around the 5 p.m. near Boonville and Division.
The crash happened around the 5 p.m. near Boonville and Division.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a Springfield City Utilities bus.



Investigators say the bus was traveling north on Boonville when it collided with the motorcycle traveling along Division. Police say nobody on board the bus suffered any injuries.

