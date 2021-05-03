Reeds Spring School District asks for community feedback about a potential district name change

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - In an effort to better serve all five surrounding communities in the Reeds Spring School District, school officials are asking the community their thoughts on a potential school district name change.

Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi said, when the original strategic planning committee met in 2019, there were discussions about whether Reeds Spring is representative of all of our students since it is made up of five communities.

Those five communities being Reeds Spring, Cape Fair, Branson West, Indian Point, and Kimberling City.

Hirschi said to honor the strategic plan, the board of education is asking the community about their thoughts on a potential name change.

“The issue has not been decided and you can provide input. Ultimately the school board will be making that decision, but please rest assured, we will not take any actions your input and thoughtful deliberation,” Cody Hirschi said.

The survey was posted two days ago to the district’s Facebook page. Some people have already began expressing their concerns.

Reeds Spring parent Chyenne Clements said she understands why the district wants to change the name, but thinks the time and money spent on re-branding the school could be used for other things.

”Teachers might like to see that on their paycheck rather than a name change. We also could use more special education funding,” said Chyenne Clements.

Resident Connie Pritchard said she would rather see the school focus more towards student academic performance.

”Out of seven local school districts, we rank fifth out of those seven in scoring. To me that money should be spent on education and getting our scoring up instead of thousands, if not millions, to re-brand everything that’s got the Reeds Spring name on it,” Connie Pritchard said.

Hirschi said this does not mean the mascot or school colors would change only the school name if it receives enough support.

The four question survey will close on May 9. The results will be released to the public during the week of May 10-14.

