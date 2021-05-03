Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour storms into Tuesday morning

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the risk for strong storms into Tuesday morning. All modes of severe weather is possible. The biggest risk is heavy wind, heavy rain and hail.

See above hour-by-hour where to expect strongest storms Monday into Tuesday.

