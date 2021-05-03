Springfield launches campaign to take a closer look at pedestrian safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the weather warms up people venture outdoors, it is important to remain aware.

That’s why the city of Springfield launched the Springfield Yields campaign earlier this year. It aims to make Springfield more pedestrian-friendly. After seeing a rise nationally in pedestrian accidents, the city studied pedestrian traffic locally.

The study found that only one in four cars stop for pedestrians. Walkers should use crosswalks and drivers need to slow down and pay attention. That study also found that 60 people per year are hit by cars in town. Officers say that walkers need to use crosswalks, and drivers need to slow down and pay attention.

Most pedestrian-related accidents happened after dark when people were not using designated crosswalks. Half of those accidents involved drug or alcohol impairment.

Some other tips for walkers is to pay attention to oncoming traffic and make eye contact with drivers. If you are out at night, wear bright and reflective clothing. Bikes also need to have proper reflectors so drivers can see them.

