Stone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened in Branson West near the King Food Saver grocery store around the noon-hour. The suspect survived the shooting.
The sheriff says it started with a pursuit after an altercation in the county. Law enforcement fired a shot, hitting the suspect when the pursuit stopped in front of the grocery store.
