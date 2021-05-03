Vandals target businesses in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Republic are investigating a string of vandalism along US-60.

The crimes happened Sunday night into Monday morning. Police say five shop owners filed reports that their windows and glass doors had been shattered. Police say they are not sure what was used but it does appear some sort of slingshot or BB gun.

They tell us they are looking into if these are related to other incidents that have happened involving people throwing bolts at windows.

Workers of one business hit, Discount Daves, says it’ll be a week before they can get the window repaired. It’s expensive and with the rain coming they have to figure out something for the next week quickly.

“$500 is a week’s worth of wages for an employee,” said Jeremiah Norris, Manager of Discount Dave’s. “So it’s not a very nice thing to do to anybody. But karma’s a thing. It will come back.”

Vibes Barber Lounge hasn’t even opened yet. The owner Kaden Dawson says their grand opening is set for next week. So he was quite surprised when he got a call this morning that his front door was shattered.

“I’m like thinking back, who have I made mad recently,” said Dawson. “Then I learned there were other windows so I was like ‘Okay good,’ not just my personal one.”

The Republic Police Department says to contact them if you have any information on what happened.

