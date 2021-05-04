Advertisement

Enter & Win: Clay Cooper’s Branson Weekend Getaway

Enter Clay Cooper’s Branson Weekend Giveaway for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see Clay Cooper’s Country Music Express, a one-night stay in “Clay Cooper’s Crib” Suite at the Stone Castle Hotel, and dinner for two Big D’s BBQ!(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Enter Clay Cooper’s Branson Weekend Giveaway for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see Clay Cooper’s Country Music Express, a one-night stay in “Clay Cooper’s Crib” Suite at the Stone Castle Hotel, and dinner for two Big D’s BBQ!

The deadline for entries is May 30. CLICK HERE & WIN!

