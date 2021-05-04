Enter & Win: Clay Cooper’s Branson Weekend Getaway

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Enter Clay Cooper’s Branson Weekend Giveaway for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see Clay Cooper’s Country Music Express, a one-night stay in “Clay Cooper’s Crib” Suite at the Stone Castle Hotel, and dinner for two Big D’s BBQ!

The deadline for entries is May 30. CLICK HERE & WIN!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.