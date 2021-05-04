Advertisement

Family says man died of a likely heart attack after wind damages home in Howell County, Mo.

Moody, Mo.
Moody, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOODY, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Howell County, Mo. man says he died from a likely heart attack after straight-line winds damaged his home Tuesday morning.

Jarrett Goodson, 68, lived about two miles south of Moody. The home sits along the Missouri-Arkansas state line.

The storm rolled through early Tuesday morning, damaging much of the property. Emergency management estimated wind speed around 60-70 miles-per-hour. The storm blew the home’s roof off of it. The storm knocked out power to homes in the area.

Goodson’s grandson said he collapsed after returning from getting help. He had lived in the home for 40 years.

