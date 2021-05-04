Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

AB
AB(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks into Tuesday morning.

The watch lasts until 4 a.m. Tuesday. The counties in Missouri include:

  • Howell, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.

In Arkansas, the counties include:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The line of storms is moving from the southwest to the northeast. This round of storms could produce hail and brief gusty winds along with moderate to heavy rain. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BABY NEWS! KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer welcomes baby boy
Severe weather is possible mainly south of I-44. Hail and strong winds are the main threats.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Night Tonight
Jamie Peppel.
UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. Police Dept. locate man missing for several days
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Greyhound.
Greyhound bus station moves to new location in Springfield

Latest News

traffic
Springfield traffic returns to near pre-pandemic levels
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
Nixa Police Department reminds residents of golf cart safety laws
shot spotter
Springfield, Mo. City Council votes down funding for ShotSpotter technology