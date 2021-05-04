FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks into Tuesday morning.

The watch lasts until 4 a.m. Tuesday. The counties in Missouri include:

Howell, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

In Arkansas, the counties include:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The line of storms is moving from the southwest to the northeast. This round of storms could produce hail and brief gusty winds along with moderate to heavy rain. An isolated tornado is also possible.

