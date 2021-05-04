Advertisement

Former Arkansas GOP chairman running for lieutenant governor

Republican Party of Arkansas chairman Doyle Webb speaks in Little Rock, Ark., Wednesday,...
Republican Party of Arkansas chairman Doyle Webb speaks in Little Rock, Ark., Wednesday, Oct.29, 2014. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb announced Tuesday he’s running for lieutenant governor next year, making him the third GOP candidate to seek the state’s No. 2 constitutional office.

“I look forward to a vigorous campaign and getting out in the state and visiting with the people I’ve visited with for the last 10 to 12 years,” Webb said.

The other Republicans running for the seat are state Sen. Jason Rapert and state Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe.

The state’s current lieutenant governor, Tim Griffin, is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year. Griffin is running for the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Webb, 65, is a former state senator who chaired the state GOP from 2008 through 2020, a period where Republicans became the state’s majority party. He served five years as chief of staff for former Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller, who died in office in 2006.

Webb is married to state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb, who won her seat on the state’s highest court last year.

Webb said he submitted his resignation last month as Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s redistricting director, and his resignation took effect on Friday.

