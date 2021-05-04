Advertisement

Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.(Ahn Young-joon | AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for problems that can cause engine fires.

In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.

Some are being recalled a second time.

Brake fluid can leak into a brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BABY NEWS! KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer welcomes baby boy
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Stone...
Stone County, Mo. deputy shoots suspect after pursuit in Branson West; suspect wanted for shooting
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler weather today with falling temps
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

Latest News

Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
US to reallocate COVID shots to states with greater interest
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Idaho lawmaker resigns over sexual assault allegations
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Enter Clay Cooper’s Branson Weekend Giveaway for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see Clay...
Enter & Win: Clay Cooper’s Branson Weekend Getaway