LIVE BLOG: Springfield Cardinals 2021 Home Opener
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 7:45 p.m.
Three scoreless innings for Domingo Robles. Springfield infielders Irving Lopez and Delvin Perez try to spark a rally in the bottom of the third, picking up back-to-back singles.
With both runners on and two outs, Nolan Gorman works the count full on another eight-pitch at-bat, but he strikes out swinging. Still no score in Springfield.
------
7:27 p.m.
No score after two frames. Starting pitchers Domingo Robles and Josh Winder each toss another scoreless inning.
Nick Plummer notches a two-out single, but gets thrown out at second base trying to steal to end the inning.
------
7:07 p.m.
One inning in the books, and it’s a scoreless tie at Hammons Field.
The Nolan Gorman era in Springfield is off to a nice start. After the diving defensive play, he works a eight-pitch at-bat against Wichita SP Josh Winder in his first at-bat. He grounds out after a hard-hit ball to shortstop, missing an infield single by just a step or too.
Delvin Perez sneaks a ball past Wichita’s infielders for the first Springfield Cardinals hit of the year. He gets thrown out at second base attempting to turn the hit into a double.
------
6:55 p.m.
Nolan Gorman, regarded as one of the top prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, makes a diving play to rob a hit. He gets the second out of the season with a force play at third base.
Springfield Cardinals Opening Day starter Domingo Robles allows two of the first three runners to reach base, but gets out of a first inning jam to keep the game scoreless.
------
6:30 p.m.
LIVE REPORT from KY3 Sports Director Jason Lamb:
------
Happy Opening Day! The Springfield Cardinals return to Hammons Field for their first game action since Sept. 2019.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Follow along this live blog for updates from KY3 News.
LINEUP:
Delvin Perez SS
Justin Toerner CF
Nolan Gorman 3B
Luken Baker 1B
Ivan Herrera C
Juan Yepez DH
Nick Plummer LF
Chase Pinder RF
Irving Lopez 2B
Domingo Robles SP
