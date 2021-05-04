Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Springfield Cardinals 2021 Home Opener

The sun has just arrived for Opening Day at Hammons Field. First pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
By Joey Schneider
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 7:45 p.m.

Three scoreless innings for Domingo Robles. Springfield infielders Irving Lopez and Delvin Perez try to spark a rally in the bottom of the third, picking up back-to-back singles.

With both runners on and two outs, Nolan Gorman works the count full on another eight-pitch at-bat, but he strikes out swinging. Still no score in Springfield.

------

7:27 p.m.

No score after two frames. Starting pitchers Domingo Robles and Josh Winder each toss another scoreless inning.

Nick Plummer notches a two-out single, but gets thrown out at second base trying to steal to end the inning.

------

7:07 p.m.

One inning in the books, and it’s a scoreless tie at Hammons Field.

The Nolan Gorman era in Springfield is off to a nice start. After the diving defensive play, he works a eight-pitch at-bat against Wichita SP Josh Winder in his first at-bat. He grounds out after a hard-hit ball to shortstop, missing an infield single by just a step or too.

Delvin Perez sneaks a ball past Wichita’s infielders for the first Springfield Cardinals hit of the year. He gets thrown out at second base attempting to turn the hit into a double.

------

6:55 p.m.

Nolan Gorman, regarded as one of the top prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, makes a diving play to rob a hit. He gets the second out of the season with a force play at third base.

Springfield Cardinals Opening Day starter Domingo Robles allows two of the first three runners to reach base, but gets out of a first inning jam to keep the game scoreless.

------

6:30 p.m.

LIVE REPORT from KY3 Sports Director Jason Lamb:

------

Happy Opening Day! The Springfield Cardinals return to Hammons Field for their first game action since Sept. 2019.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Follow along this live blog for updates from KY3 News.

LINEUP:

Delvin Perez SS

Justin Toerner CF

Nolan Gorman 3B

Luken Baker 1B

Ivan Herrera C

Juan Yepez DH

Nick Plummer LF

Chase Pinder RF

Irving Lopez 2B

Domingo Robles SP

