ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warning leads to $2 million in restitution in case against Arkansas timeshare

Courtesy: Better Business Bureau(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge ordered the operator of a timeshare exit company, that was the focus of a 2018 Better Business Bureau (BBB) consumer warning, to pay back consumers more than $1 million as part of an Arkansas court judgment.

A Benton County judge ordered Real Travel LLC co-owner Brian Scroggs to pay more nearly $2.7 million in restitution and fines as part of a default judgment.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a case against Scroggs and co-defendant Bart Bowe in August 2019. In the complaint, the state alleged Scroggs and Bowe opened a new business, Real Travel LLC, “in response to a consumer alert issued by the BBB in October 2018.” The complaint alleged Real Travel LLC was legally based in Arkansas, but conducted business from Springfield, Mo. Bowe was ordered in October 2020 to pay restitution of $50,000.

Consumers alleged Real Travel LLC was unsuccessful in getting them out of their timeshares after paying thousands of dollars up front for their services.

“We applaud Attorney General Rutledge for helping protect consumers and getting these bad actors from operating in their state until they take care of their customers,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Hopefully, the result of this case sends a message to others in the timeshare exit industry considering such deceptive behavior.”

