On Your Side Investigation: Customers of closed roof business told to contact credit company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -On Your Side continues to follow the aftermath of a roofing company that suddenly closed in Springfield. You might recall a few weeks ago when told you about Love Our Roof.

It’s a multi-state roofing company with a Springfield location.

Customers who did not get what they paid for now have some direction.

“I’ll be satisfied when I get that check back so I can actually get my roof fixed,” said Chase Mills.

Mills hired Love Our Roof in February. He paid a little more than $9,000. No work done. The project never even got started.

According to the Better Business Bureau in Omaha, which is where the Love Our Roof headquarters are located, customers are now told to contact Green Credit.

Green Credit (402) 408-7718 info@educatingu.org

It’s an Omaha based credit and debt counseling company.

Mills says he called days ago.

“Haven’t heard anything back. I think that’s the case with a couple other people in our Facebook group as well,” he said.

Upset customers created a Facebook group.

“It’s an information sharing platform where we can all be in one place. A lot of people utilize Facebook for that,” he said.

You might remember On Your Side discovered two supply companies filed lawsuits against Love Our Roof and are asking for a total of nearly $1.5 million. Homeowners are getting lien notices in the mail asking them to pay thousands.

The BBB tells On Your Side, this phone number, (402) 408-7718, from the credit company is just for Love Our Roof customers.

