Police arrest 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two wanted for stealing catalytic converters in the city.

Trevor Prange faces charges of stealing in the theft of two catalytic converters.

Brandon L. Blakey faces five felony thefts and one misdemeanor, accused of stealing several catalytic converters. The thefts date back to February.

Police say due to various reasons including, how fast the crime can take place, the part having no manufacture applied numbers, and how quickly they can be sold for scrap, identifying and prosecuting those responsible for the criminal act is challenging.

Police say the information provided by a victim could potentially link a suspect to multiple locations merely by utilizing a clothing and/or vehicle description. However, making a report does not mean an officer will respond to the location. The necessary information can be reported over the phone, by calling the Springfield Police Department directly at 417-864-1810.

