Renovations of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield’s museum nearing completion

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Museum hopes to reopen in June.

The park closed the museum in 2019 for renovations. Then the pandemic hit.

With the center closed, anyone can enter the park and walk the trails free of charge. Park officials will not ask for a fee through May 29.

