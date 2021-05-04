Springfield-Greene County Health Department making vaccines available at Springfield Cardinals opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with Mercy and the Springfield Cardinals to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Hammons Field for Opening Day Tuesday night.

You can find the vaccine clinic located just inside the main gate. Vaccinations will begin when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Opening Day attendees will receive the first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine with no appointment needed.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the Cardinals and Mercy will work to schedule more vaccination opportunities throughout the month of May in the stadium. This partnership represents our continued commitment to make the COVID-19 vaccine easy to access throughout the community.

Those interested in learning more about this or other vaccination opportunities can visit vaccine417.com or call our COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

