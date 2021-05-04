Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating what happened last Wednesday when a man driving down Kansas Expressway was shot accidentally from a nearby apartment complex.

Holden Kendrick experienced it all.

“It’s the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays by a stray bullet in the middle of the night on a completely open road,” Kendrick says.

“There was a split-second where I thought something in my car just exploded,” he explains. “No big deal. But then when I saw my arm I thought something exploded in my car. I need help.”

He had just dropped his girlfriend off and was driving home. He pulled over and called 911. Dispatchers told him to get out of the car just in case something exploded.

But that’s not what happened. Police found a resident living at a nearby apartment accidentally fired the loaded gun from the apartment.

“I was two inches away from dying,” Kendrick says.

The shot flew straight into Kendrick’s car, shooting him in the arm and grazing his chin. He says he is glad it wasn’t worse.

“I don’t feel blessed, I feel lucky that I’m alive and that my girlfriend was not in the car,” he says.

The Springfield Police Department says this shooter was cooperative and no charges have been filed. It appears to be a seemingly random accident changing Kendrick’s life. Kendrick says while he is healing, emotionally he has had a difficult time dealing with the why. He adds he can’t help but wonder if he had not just dropped off his girlfriend minutes before, would she be with him today.

