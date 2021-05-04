Springfield, Mo. City Council votes down funding for ShotSpotter technology

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield, Mo. City Council unanimously defeated a bill Monday night that would have provided funding for technology to help police get to gunshot calls more quickly.

ShotSpotter uses sound waves to detect gunshots.

That information goes to police on patrol, alerting them to nearby shootings even before 911 dispatchers get the call.

Some council members said they want to look at bigger issues of crime and policing first.

A bill to enter into a contract with ShotSpotter could go before city council again in the future.

