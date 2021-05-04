Advertisement

Springfield, Mo. City Council votes down funding for ShotSpotter technology

shot spotter
shot spotter(KY3)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield, Mo. City Council unanimously defeated a bill Monday night that would have provided funding for technology to help police get to gunshot calls more quickly.

ShotSpotter uses sound waves to detect gunshots.

That information goes to police on patrol, alerting them to nearby shootings even before 911 dispatchers get the call.

Some council members said they want to look at bigger issues of crime and policing first.

A bill to enter into a contract with ShotSpotter could go before city council again in the future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BABY NEWS! KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer welcomes baby boy
Severe weather is possible mainly south of I-44. Hail and strong winds are the main threats.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Night Tonight
Jamie Peppel.
UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. Police Dept. locate man missing for several days
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Greyhound.
Greyhound bus station moves to new location in Springfield

Latest News

Nixa Police Department reminds residents of golf cart safety laws
Severe weather is possible mainly south of I-44. Hail and strong winds are the main threats.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Night Tonight
North Fork River/Howell County, Mo.
North Fork River in Howell County landowners want better flood monitoring
Victim of May floods in 2017 in Oregon County reflects on changes needed
Victim of May floods in 2017 in Howell County reflects on changes needed