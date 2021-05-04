Springfield Public Schools planning ahead for COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 12-15-years-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students 14 and up.

The Food and Drug Administration plans to approve for emergency use the Pfizer vaccine for students between the ages of 12-15 later this month. FDA authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine currently is only for people 16 years and up.

School leaders sent out this letter to parents about the possible clinics:

Dear SPS parent or guardian:

We have been notified that the Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine for students ages 12-15 sometime next week. Pending that final approval, we will offer Dose 1 of the vaccine to high school students ages 14 and up May 10-14.

If you would like for your high school student to receive Dose 1 of the vaccine, please complete a consent form and return it to your child’s school nurse by Friday, May 7. Dose 1 will be administered at school. You will need to obtain Dose 2 through Jordan Valley Health Clinic at a later date. Information will be provided about how to schedule an appointment for Dose 2.

If FDA approval is received, clinics will be held according to the following schedule from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day:

Monday, May 10: Glendale High School

Tuesday, May 11: Kickapoo High School

Thursday, May 13: Central High School

Friday, May 14: Parkview and Hillcrest high schools

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for emergency use to vaccinate those ages 16 and up. You may review the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) fact sheet for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine here.

If you have additional questions about the vaccine or vaccine clinics, please call your child’s school nurse or Health Services at (417) 523-1632.

Please remember: A completed COVID-19 vaccine consent form, signed by the high school student’s parent or guardian, is required before any student may receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Print the consent form here. Paper copies of the COVID-19 vaccine consent form are also available in the main office at your child’s high school. Please return the form to the school nurse by Friday, May 7.

