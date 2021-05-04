St. Louis-area startup owner announces Senate bid

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The owner of a suburban St. Louis startup on Tuesday announced a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Spencer Toder is the fifth Democrat to announce a Senate run since incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March that he would not seek reelection.

Toder works in real estate and also is CEO of Atrial Innovations, a medical device company. He said on Twitter that Missourians “deserve a representative who actually listens & has our best interests at heart, regardless of wealth, race or politics.”

Other Democrats running for the Senate include former state Sen. Scott Sifton, Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, Kansas City activist Tim Shepard and Air Force veteran Jewel Kelly.

On the Republican side, former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have announced bids, and several other potential candidates are considering runs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.