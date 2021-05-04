Advertisement

Woman finds World War II military device in her yard

The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a...
The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.(Pamela Coffey via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) - A woman in Missouri found an unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard over the weekend.

It was a World War II Japanese Navy mortar that was still live, but they didn’t know that at first.

After Pamela Coffey found the device in her yard, she brought it inside to figure out what it was. Her husband even began scraping it with a steak knife to clean it.

When the she figured out it might be a bomb after researching online, she yelled at him to stop and they called police.

During the next six hours, authorities from the state to federal level were on their property analyzing it. They determined it was still live with a blast radius of 500 feet.

It was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.

It’s still unclear how the mortar got lodged in the steep hillside. Coffey said it’s believed the people that lived on the property a decade ago used the area as a junk yard.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BABY NEWS! KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer welcomes baby boy
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Stone...
Stone County, Mo. deputy shoots suspect after pursuit in Branson West; suspect wanted for shooting
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler weather today with falling temps
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

Latest News

FILE - In this April 24, 2014 file photo, Frazier Glenn Cross, who is also known as Frazier...
Lawrence County, Mo. man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler weather today with falling temps
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Springfield