Customers in Branson, Mo. go without water for hours as crews fixed water main break

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The city of Branson Utilities Department repaired a water main break, impacting more than 80 customers.

The break happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Sunshine Street. This is the second water main break in a week. The latest one happened in front of Branson’s First Baptist Church.

First Baptist Church Director said they did have to take children to a building nearby to use the bathroom until the repair is fixed. Neighbors said this has been an ongoing issue, impacting their day. One woman said she had to go to her sisters to shower this morning. And another neighbor had to wash her hair at the salon to get ready Wednesday morning.

Branson utilities director Kendall Powell said the water main that broke is older and the older it gets the more breaks tend to happen.

“They actually found the pipe finally and with that now they can locate where the actual leak was as at and then they’ll begin to repair that and once that takes place they’ll be able to flush out the system make sure we have all the air and debris and what not out of the system and then do sampling and bring it back online,” Branson Utilities Director, Kendall Powell said.

Powell said recent weather events could have had an impact as well.

City leaders ask you to flush out the faucet to get rid of the milky-white color because of air entering the line.

