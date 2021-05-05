AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for toddler abducted in Kansas City, Mo. area
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a toddler abducted in the Kansas City area.
Investigators say Samyia D. Barr, 2, was taken from a home in Gladstone. They believe she is with De-Shawn Barr-Cotton, 25. Police believe Barr-Cotton is driving a silver Malibu with tinted windows.
Investigators believe Barr-Cotton abducted the girl after assaulting the mother and showing a firearm.
If you see these two, please call 911.
