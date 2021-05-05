AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for toddler abducted in Kansas City, Mo. area

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a toddler abducted in the Kansas City area.

Investigators say Samyia D. Barr, 2, was taken from a home in Gladstone. They believe she is with De-Shawn Barr-Cotton, 25. Police believe Barr-Cotton is driving a silver Malibu with tinted windows.

De-Shawn Barr-Cotton, 25/Missouri Highway Patrol (KY3)

Investigators believe Barr-Cotton abducted the girl after assaulting the mother and showing a firearm.

If you see these two, please call 911.

