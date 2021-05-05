April may have the lowest tornado count in 20 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - April was a quiet month for severe weather across the United States, with half the amount of severe weather reports.

The average number of severe weather reports for April is 2,574. Last month, the United States only had 1,236 reports. These reports include tornadoes, hail, and wind.

April Tornado Reports (KYTV)

When it came to April tornadoes, the Storm Prediction Center only counted 73 tornado reports. This is the lowest number since at least 2000. The average number of tornadoes in April is 194.

April was a relatively quiet month for severe weather w/ ~ half the normal severe weather reports, the fewest tornado reports since at least '00, and the 4th fewest tornado watches on record. However, a very impactful event occurred Apr 28 when 3 metro areas were hit by 2+" hail. pic.twitter.com/9Ij2FvViaZ — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 1, 2021

In addition to having fewer tornadoes, April also ranked 4th for the lowest number of tornado watches issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

In Missouri, the Ozarks also experienced a quiet month. As of April 28, the Storm Prediction Center only reported four tornadoes. Missouri’s average tornado count in April is eight.

If the preliminary results hold, it will be only the fourth time since 1990 April has seen less than 100 tornadoes.

The reason for such a quiet April? Cooler air. A two-week stretch of below-average temperatures and below-average precipitation in mid-April hindered our storm chances and kept the severe weather low.

April’s lower tornado count was a stark contrast to 2020 when 271 tornadoes were reported.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.