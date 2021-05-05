Advertisement

City of Branson, Mo. works to fix water main break

City of Branson, Mo.
City of Branson, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews in the city of Branson, Mo. are working to fix a water main break.

The break happened Wednesday morning on Sunshine Street in front of the First Baptist Church.

The water main break impacts around 81 customers. It could take much of Wednesday to fix the repairs.

This will affect the following areas:

*Lee Ave (west of Pocahontas Street) (1001 Lee Ave and under)

*All homes on Cherokee Street

*Sunshine Street (400, 417, 603)

*1002 & 1004 Elm Street

*1001 - 1008 W. Pacific Street

*802 - 1029 Cliff Drive

