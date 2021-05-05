CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Daniel Allen Miller, 51 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Daniel Allen Miller is charged with drug possession in Greene County. Detectives say the 51-year-old is also accused of assault and stealing.

Miller is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you’ve seen him or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps officers arrest him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.