Drury to demolish building on campus that was formerly Lucy’s Chinese

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University is demolishing a building on campus to make way for more parking.

The building, which was originally a Lucy’s Chinese Restaurant has been vacant for several years and the university hopes to more efficiently utilize the space for visitor parking.

Drury officials say parking is a major concern on campus, particularly on the south side. The lot now only houses three parking spaces and university officials say the project will result in anywhere from 10-12 spaces.

Executive Director of University Relations, Mike Brothers, says the move is a better utilization of a space that has sat unused for several years.

“Parking is always a concern on a college campus,” said Brothers. “[The parking lot] is located right next to our visitor center for prospective students, so that’s what it will be utilized for in the immediate term.”

The project is in coordination with the university’s long-term efforts to turn Central Street into a “more inviting corridor of campus.”

Brothers said the long-term project is in response to feedback they have received about how to further better the campus experience.

“Students have said they really appreciate the natural scenery on campus,” said Brother. “Our hopes are to turn Central Street into more of a boulevard that better suites the university.

Along with the parking lot, Drury is also constructing their brand new “Chub” O’Reilly Enterprise Center and Breech School of Business, which is set to house classes beginning in the Fall 2022 semester.

There are also plans to preserve and repurpose the Benton Avenue African Methodist Episcopal Church, located next to the soon-to-be parking lot.

Brothers said the hope is to honor the now-closed church and its parallel history with the university.

Many of the projects on Central Street will take time, but Drury officials say the old campus restaurant will be demolished later this week, with hopes to have a functioning parking lot prior to starting the fall semester.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.