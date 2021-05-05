Advertisement

Empty the Shelters at The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

All adult cats will have an adoption fee of just 10 dollars and an adult dog can go home with...
All adult cats will have an adoption fee of just 10 dollars and an adult dog can go home with you for just 25 dollars.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri with the help of Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting an Empty the Shelters event through May 9th.

All adult cats will have an adoption fee of $10 and an adult dog can go home with you for $25.

For more information, visit the shelter’s website at SWH.ORG

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Springfield; city trucks hit by thieves
FILE - In this April 24, 2014 file photo, Frazier Glenn Cross, who is also known as Frazier...
Lawrence County, Mo. man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Moody, Mo.
Moody, Mo. man dies of apparent heart attack after storm destroys his home

Latest News

Temperatures will be warming into the 60s today instead of dropping like Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Improving weather today
Improving weather today
Nolan Gorman.
WATCH: Nolan Gorman discusses Springfield Cardinals season, Nolan Arenado and work on defense
Springfield Cardinals.
Springfield Cardinals fall 2-0 in 2021 season opener, first game since Sept. 2019