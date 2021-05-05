Empty the Shelters at The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri with the help of Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting an Empty the Shelters event through May 9th.

All adult cats will have an adoption fee of $10 and an adult dog can go home with you for $25.

For more information, visit the shelter’s website at SWH.ORG

