FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild & sunny today, tracking our next cold front

A cold front will arrive Thursday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High pressure is building to our west and will slowly progress eastward today. We’ll be sitting under mainly sunny skies which will help temperatures warm to the middle 60s. Winds on the lighter end.

Clouds will blanket our regions tonight keeping temperatures from dropping super low. Tonight those temperatures dip to the middle and upper 40s with a light wind.

Watching a weak cold front moving in tomorrow will cause temperatures to be a couple of degrees cooler in the afternoon. Highs generally in the mid-60s. As the front passes there will be an opportunity for some rain but overall accumulations will be around a tenth of an inch, most will be dry with more cloud cover.

Friday night into Saturday need to watch for a few showers and thunderstorms. Some may be on the stronger side overnight so can’t rule out a little hail. First, the warm front moves in with rain for the first part of Saturday. Then Saturday night into Sunday we’ll get surface low pressure and an extending cold front moving eastward through the Ozarks. This will fuel a secondary round of showers and thunderstorms, a few may be strong. At this point, the severe potential is uncertain so we will monitor closely.

Over the weekend the temperatures will be in the low 70s and upper 60s. Next week more rain potential towards the middle of the week. Overall temperatures are just a couple of degrees lower than average.

