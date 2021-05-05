Advertisement

Four dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home Tuesday evening.

Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.

Once at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane had crashed into a home.

Moore said four people were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to investigate the crash.

Annie Christie Drive is closed from Evans Street to Collins Street.

Moore said if you encounter what you believe to be wreckage or debris from the plane, do not touch it or remove it. You should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Springfield; city trucks hit by thieves
FILE - In this April 24, 2014 file photo, Frazier Glenn Cross, who is also known as Frazier...
Lawrence County, Mo. man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Moody, Mo.
Moody, Mo. man dies of apparent heart attack after storm destroys his home

Latest News

Temperatures will be warming into the 60s today instead of dropping like Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Improving weather today
Improving weather today
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and...
Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench South
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been...
Police say 4 dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home