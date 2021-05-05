Advertisement

‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People in the U.S. can now text to find locations in their area that are offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

The White House COVID response team discussed the initiative in its briefing Tuesday. People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them with vaccines in stock.

“We’re going to make it as easy as possible for every American to get a vaccine,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor for the COVID Response Team

For the information in Spanish, text Vacuna - 822862.

More than 578,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that nearly 148 million people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with over 106 million fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden set the goal of delivering at least one shot to 70% of all adults in the U.S. by July 4.

For more information, go to Vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Springfield; city trucks hit by thieves
FILE - In this April 24, 2014 file photo, Frazier Glenn Cross, who is also known as Frazier...
Lawrence County, Mo. man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Moody, Mo.
Moody, Mo. man dies of apparent heart attack after storm destroys his home

Latest News

This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
Crash injures two aboard motorcycle in Branson West, Mo.
Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash in Branson West, Mo.
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Biden administration repeals Trump-era rule on gig workers
Springfield Public Schools schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 14-years-old & up