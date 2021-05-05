Homeowners near Walnut Shade look for a solution to flooding on Bear Creek

WALNUT SHADE, Mo. (KY3) -

Just nine years ago Gene and June Lienemann packed up their farm in Illinois and moved to the Ozarks.

“This is what we wanted,” said Gene Lienemann. “A house backed up against the mountain. A nice, little creek in front of the place.”

The Lienemann’s retired in Walnut Shade along Bear Creek. The creek was one the selling points when they were looking at homes. The peaceful creek in their front yard soon turned into a pain over the years. “Gravel down from the subdivisions up on top, by putting in all the streets and drains and everything it just makes like a funnel effect. It comes down here and washes all the gravel down here and fills it up,” said Lienmann.

Lienemann said Taney County removed some gravel in years past but when the creek floods neighbors become trapped. Lienemann and his neighbor Mark Pile decided to build a walking bridge. It took about a year to finish. While some supplies were donated, the project cost around $7,000.

“We’ve been over it several times,” said Pile.

Pile says the walking bridge is needed when the creek floods because his wife who is a nurse in Springfield need to get out.

“We were kind of proud of what we did until Mother Nature decided to redo it for us,” said Lienemann.

Last week, the creek flooded and debris demolished the bridge.

“I was sick to my stomach. We had just gotten a way out where we could 99% of the time get out at least by foot. We could walk across the bridge, jump in our car on the other side and take off,” said Pile.

Now, both men are planning to work with Taney County to build a higher bridge to drive over Bear Creek. Eastern District commissioner Sheila Wyatt said since it is a private road they have to petition for the county to take the road over. Wyatt says Bear Creek is under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers control. The county would have to get a permit from the corps to do any work. Wyatt says several studies will be done on the creek. If that goes smoothly, the county can start exploring the best solutions to the problem.

As for the walking bridge, the neighborhood isn’t giving up on it just yet.

“It’s salvageable. It will take time but we’ll get her up running again,” said Lienemann.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.