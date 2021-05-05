Lifetime protection orders for domestic violence survivors is step closer to becoming a law in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Survivors of domestic violence in Missouri are one step closer to getting lifetime protection orders. This comes after the senate approved the bill Monday night.

Janice Thompson testified in Jefferson City three times to help get this bill passed. She says this is a big win for her and other survivors.

“They should know that they can have some security and that that person is never going to have the access to them again,” Thompson says. “They’re going to have a piece of paper that says you can’t contact this person ever again.”

Under current law, protection orders can only be renewed one year at a time with the option for a two-year automatic renewal. This new bill will expand some protective orders, allowing them to last longer in cases where a judge finds the abuser poses a “serious danger” to the victim.

Thompson says this can be life-saving.

“It puts us in such a vulnerable state to be required to be in the same place as our abuser at a known time unarmed,” Thompson says. “You can’t walk into the Greene County courthouse or any courthouse with a gun or with mace or with any form of protection.”

Thompson says survivors are forced to see their abusers every year in court to renew the orders.

“A lot of us can’t afford to have an attorney there with us,” Thompson says. “Your abuser has the right to cross-examine you. So you are getting traumatized all over again and you are simply asking for something to help protect you.”

Thompson says many survivors have to take precautions before even going inside the courthouse.

“You get there early so you can drive around the parking lot to see where they’re parked,” Thompson says. “If you find where they’re parked, you’re going to park in the opposite direction and you’re going to try to get yourself to a place where you have a straight shot to the door and there’s nothing for them to hide around. Make sure you have everything you need, grab it, get on the phone with somebody. Make sure you have a free hand. Call somebody that you hopefully have on the inside waiting for you so that you don’t have that accessibility in the parking lot because that has happened where people get attacked or confronted in the parking lot. I know that has happened with me.”

This soon-to-be-law also includes the protection of a pet. Executive Director of The Victim Center, Brandi Bartel, says for some victims, pets may be their sole companion and support system.

“Offenders have used animals as a tool to threaten the victim, to further isolate the victim, to manipulate the victim by threatening to kill their animal or do other horrific things,” Bartel says.

Some criteria for the lifetime protection would include stalking, a record of dangerous felony convictions and whether the abuser had already violated orders of protection.

The bill also updates the definition of stalking to include social media and other forms of technology. The new definition is “two or more acts that serve no legitimate purpose including, but not limited to, acts in which the stalker directly, indirectly, or through a third party follows, monitor, observes, surveils, threatens, or communicates to a person by any action, method, or device.”

Bartel says this lays the groundwork for future legislation protection survivors to follow in the future.

“They are heard and they are believed,” Bartel says. “People are working very hard to address these real-life safety concerns.”

The bill is now waiting for Governor Mike Parson’s signature. If signed, it will go into effect on August 28.

