Advertisement

Man killed in Pulaski County, Mo. Crash

Deadly crash in Pulaski County
Deadly crash in Pulaski County(File)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Buckhorn, Mo. was killed in a crash not far from his home Tuesday afternoon.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that Johnny Curtis, 52, was driving on Interstate 44 between Buckhorn and St. Robert when he drove off the pavement and crashed into a highway sign, then an embankment.

His SUV then went airborne and rolled over. Curtis was thrown from the vehicle and died at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. The crash report states that Curtis was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened just before 1:30 pm Tuesday. No one else was injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BABY NEWS! KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer welcomes baby boy
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Stone...
Stone County, Mo. deputy shoots suspect after pursuit in Branson West; suspect wanted for shooting
A cold start to the day is forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold with Patchy Fog Tonight
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

Latest News

The sun has just arrived for Opening Day at Hammons Field. First pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
LIVE BLOG: Springfield Cardinals 2021 Home Opener
SGF CVB
Springfield works to boost tourism, generate sales tax revenue
Jason Lamb reports from Springfield Cardinals 2021 Home Opener
Jason Lamb reports from Springfield Cardinals 2021 Home Opener
Customers of closed roof business told to contact credit company
On Your Side Investigation: Customers of closed roof business told to contact credit company