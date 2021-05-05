Man killed in Pulaski County, Mo. Crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Buckhorn, Mo. was killed in a crash not far from his home Tuesday afternoon.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that Johnny Curtis, 52, was driving on Interstate 44 between Buckhorn and St. Robert when he drove off the pavement and crashed into a highway sign, then an embankment.

His SUV then went airborne and rolled over. Curtis was thrown from the vehicle and died at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. The crash report states that Curtis was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened just before 1:30 pm Tuesday. No one else was injured.

