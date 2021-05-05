Advertisement

Missouri court to mull disciplining Gardner in Greitens case

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks a news...
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks a news conference in St. Louis. Alan Pratzel, Missouri's chief disciplinary counsel, contends in a court document obtained by the St. Louis Posts-Dispatch, that there is probable cause to believe that Gardner concealed details about the Greitens investigation from her subordinates regarding notes taken during interviews with witnesses and that she failed to disclose favorable evidence to Greitens’ lawyers. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The head of the Missouri office that oversees lawyers’ professional conduct alleges that a review of the investigation that brought down former Gov. Eric Greitens three years ago uncovered evidence that the prosecutor in charge concealed evidence that could have helped him.

Alan Pratzel, Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel, contends in a court document obtained by the St. Louis Posts-Dispatch that there is probable cause to believe that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner concealed evidence that could have been favorable to Greitens’ lawyers. The disciplinary case was under seal until Tuesday.

Gardner’s lawyer refuted the new allegations and called them “another attempt by Ms. Gardner’s political enemies — largely from outside St. Louis — to remove” her.

