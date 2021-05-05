Advertisement

Moms and Money: Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic House & Museum

By Jackie Garrity
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sitting just 45 minutes of outside of Springfield, is the small town of Mansfield, once the home of a literary giant.

“Well she could’ve picked anyplace in the United States to live and we’re just so thankful she picked here” said Rae Lynne Swopes, a tour guide at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic House and Museum.

Laura Ingalls Wilder, famed author of the beloved series of books based on her childhood, most famously “Little House on the Prairie”, lived in Mansfield for 63 years.

“You’re going to see two beautiful historic homes. There is the farm house that Almanzo and Laura built together and then there’s the home that their daughter built for them after she became a very famous writer” said Swopes.

It’s inside the walls of this house that Ingalls Wilder put her memories to paper after a suggestion from her daughter Rose. Wandering through the house is a glimpse back into history.

“I think the story behind everything and all the hard work that we saw Laura do and to accomplish. This beautiful farm Rocky Ridge and things don’t come for free to us she made it” said Swopes.

Fans of the books can see items inside the house like Ingalls Wilder’s favorite chair to answer fan mail from children or the desk where the wrote the books.

“I like thinking how she looked out those windows and what she saw. Sometimes I think about when I hear the back door close, I think she heard that same sound whenever Almanzo was coming in from gathering the eggs or milking the cows” said Swopes.

Our tour leads us to a second home on the property, built for Ingalls Wilder and her husband by their daughter. A fascinating look at life in the early 20th century. Then it’s onto the museum, packed with items from all throughout Ingalls Wilder’s life.

“In the museum you’re going to see all kinds of.displays. Pa’s fiddle, some beautiful clothing that Laura has made and just all kinds of keepsakes and things that belonged to them” said Swopes.

Swopes says even generations later, people still connect with her books.

“I think it has stood the test of time because it has so much heart in it. It’s something that we all, you know, that’s the person we all want to be. Even tough she was little she was kind of ornery and you know she stood her ground but that’s what it takes” said Swopes.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and Museum is open seven days a week. It’s free for children under 5 and $7 for children 6-17. For more information click here.

