Advertisement

Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash in Branson West, Mo.

Crash injures two aboard motorcycle in Branson West, Mo.
Crash injures two aboard motorcycle in Branson West, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist and his passenger suffered serious injuries in a crash involving another vehicle in Branson West on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on U.S. 13 at Old Wilderness Road. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle hit the couple aboard the motorcycle going through the intersection.

The passenger aboard the motorcycle suffered critical injuries. The driver of the motorcycle suffered moderate injuries. Investigators say both were part of a rally, traveling from Tennessee.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Springfield; city trucks hit by thieves
FILE - In this April 24, 2014 file photo, Frazier Glenn Cross, who is also known as Frazier...
Lawrence County, Mo. man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Moody, Mo.
Moody, Mo. man dies of apparent heart attack after storm destroys his home

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 14-years-old & up
Nixa School District breaks ground on new performing arts center
Nixa School District breaks ground on new performing arts center
The Nixa School District broke ground on its new performing arts center.
Nixa School District breaks ground on new performing arts center
Pfizer vaccine
Springfield Public Schools schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 14-years-old & up