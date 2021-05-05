Motorcyclist, passenger injured in crash in Branson West, Mo.

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist and his passenger suffered serious injuries in a crash involving another vehicle in Branson West on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on U.S. 13 at Old Wilderness Road. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle hit the couple aboard the motorcycle going through the intersection.

The passenger aboard the motorcycle suffered critical injuries. The driver of the motorcycle suffered moderate injuries. Investigators say both were part of a rally, traveling from Tennessee.

