Advertisement

Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase

By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A naked woman in a stolen truck led police on a wild chase.

Arkansas State Police tried to pull over 48-year-old Deidra Lewis on March 25 after the truck she was driving was reported stolen.

Police pursued her for about 10 miles down Interstate 40 before a tire-puncturing spike strip forced her to pull over.

When she got out of the car, she took off her clothes. An officer then tackled her.

As of Tuesday, Lewis was still in jail.

She faces charges of aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and fleeing.

Lewis is set to appear in court on May 13.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Springfield; city trucks hit by thieves
Sunny & mild this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few Showers Thursday
FILE - In this April 24, 2014 file photo, Frazier Glenn Cross, who is also known as Frazier...
Lawrence County, Mo. man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

Latest News

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies...
US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a...
Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain