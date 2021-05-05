Nixa School District breaks ground on new performing arts center

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa School District broke ground on its new performing arts center.

The Aetos Center for the Performing Arts will open sometime in late 2022. Voters approved the project in 2019 as part of a tax to increase teacher salaries. It performing arts center will cost $16 million.

Why Aetos? It is the Greek word for eagle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.