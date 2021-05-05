Northwest Arkansas officer shot while responding to disturbance call

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (AP) — A police officer in northwest Arkansas was shot and wounded while responding to a disturbance call, authorities said.

Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks was in stable condition Wednesday in an intensive care unit after the shooting Tuesday night, Police Chief Chris Workman said.

Franks and three other officers were responding to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home when a man, identified by police as Nickolas Colbert, fired multiple times at the officers with a shotgun and handgun, Workman said.

Franks was struck three times. Another officer, Andrew Gibson, returned fire and struck Colbert at least four times, Workman said.

Both Colbert and Franks were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. Colbert is also in stable condition, the police chief said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.