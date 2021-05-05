Police chief of Aurora, Mo. announces his retirement

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The chief of police in Aurora, Mo. announced he will retire later this summer.

Chief Richard Witthuhn will stay on the force until July 9. He has served as chief since October of 2010.

“The city of Aurora was fortunate to have such a seasoned professional with the wide array of experience and knowledge with Chief Witthuhn,” said City Manager Jon Holmes. “He has led the department through some challenging times, and his efforts to improve the level of police services in the Aurora Community has been truly appreciated”

His retirement closes out a 42-year career in law enforcement. Chief Witthuhn served 21 years with the Wichita Police Department as an officer and as an investigator. He also served as chief of police with the Sedgwick, Kansas Police Department. He later became chief of police for the Reeds Spring Police Department.

City leaders say they have begun the search for Chief Witthuhn’s replacement.

“Chief Witthuhn was kind enough to give me advanced notice of his intent and I have worked with the (Aurora) City Council to develop a recruitment process. We will be advertising internally and externally. Our hope is that we get several qualified applicants; this is a vitally important position within the community, and we want to find the best person possible to fill this important role.”

While the candidate search is ongoing, City Manager Jon Holmes stated that he will be working with the Aurora Police Command Staff regarding continuing operations and naming an interim chief to assume responsibility of the department until a replacement is found.

