Advertisement

Police chief of Aurora, Mo. announces his retirement

Aurora Police Department (Courtesy: City of Aurora)
Aurora Police Department (Courtesy: City of Aurora)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The chief of police in Aurora, Mo. announced he will retire later this summer.

Chief Richard Witthuhn will stay on the force until July 9. He has served as chief since October of 2010.

“The city of Aurora was fortunate to have such a seasoned professional with the wide array of experience and knowledge with Chief Witthuhn,” said City Manager Jon Holmes. “He has led the department through some challenging times, and his efforts to improve the level of police services in the Aurora Community has been truly appreciated”

His retirement closes out a 42-year career in law enforcement. Chief Witthuhn served 21 years with the Wichita Police Department as an officer and as an investigator. He also served as chief of police with the Sedgwick, Kansas Police Department. He later became chief of police for the Reeds Spring Police Department.

City leaders say they have begun the search for Chief Witthuhn’s replacement.

“Chief Witthuhn was kind enough to give me advanced notice of his intent and I have worked with the (Aurora) City Council to develop a recruitment process. We will be advertising internally and externally. Our hope is that we get several qualified applicants; this is a vitally important position within the community, and we want to find the best person possible to fill this important role.”

While the candidate search is ongoing, City Manager Jon Holmes stated that he will be working with the Aurora Police Command Staff regarding continuing operations and naming an interim chief to assume responsibility of the department until a replacement is found.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It's the most unlikely walk to get hurt nowadays. By a stray bullet in the middle of the night...
Springfield man accidentally shot while driving on Kansas Expressway
woman in mask
Springfield City Council amends COVID-19 regulations to remove masking requirement when outdoors
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Springfield; city trucks hit by thieves
FILE - In this April 24, 2014 file photo, Frazier Glenn Cross, who is also known as Frazier...
Lawrence County, Mo. man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Moody, Mo.
Moody, Mo. man dies of apparent heart attack after storm destroys his home

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for toddler abducted in Kansas City, Mo. area
City of Branson, Mo.
City of Branson, Mo. works to fix water main break
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle...
ON YOUR SIDE RECALL: Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies
The public can visit the historic home of famed author Laura Ingalls Wilder in Mansfield, MO.
Moms and Money: Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic House & Museum