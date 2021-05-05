Police need help to identify 2 wanted for stealing from Nixa, Mo. convenience store, injuring clerk

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department asks for your help identifying two young men suspected of robbery.

Courtesy: Nixa Police Department (KY3)

Police say the suspects stole alcohol from the Signal gas station near the intersection of U.S. 160 and State Highway 14 on Saturday, April 17 around 11 p.m. Investigators say the store clerk tried to stop them, but she was knocked down, hitting her head. Surveillance video captured the two inside the store.

Courtesy: Nixa Police Department (KY3)

If you recognize either of these young men, call Nixa Police at 417-582-1030.

